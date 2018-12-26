5 lakh jobs to come up in IT & startup sector in 2019, says Infosys co-founder T V Mohandas Pai

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 1:52 PM

India’s information technology (IT) services sector and startups together are expected to hire up to five lakh people in 2019 as demand for freshers is on the upswing, an industry veteran said Wednesday. Former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd, T V Mohandas Pai said entry-level packages in the industry went up by as much as 20 per cent in 2018, after stagnation in salaries for the past seven years.

“Growth is coming back to the Indian IT services industry,” he told PTI, talking about industry highlights in 2018 and prospects in the coming calendar year.

Pai said 2018 saw “H1B visa situation getting tougher,” Indian companies focusing more on Japan and southeast Asia, massive expansion of captives and buy-backs by big companies.

