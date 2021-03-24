  • MORE MARKET STATS

25 agri-tech startups shortlisted as semi-finalists of Cisco Agri Challenge

By: |
March 24, 2021 3:52 PM

The conceptualisation and management of the Cisco-Agri Challenge has been undertaken by The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation.

Cisco Agri Challenge is an initiative aimed at mobilising agri-tech startups to innovate solutions that have the potential to positively impact at least 10 million lives. (Representational image)

IT firm Cisco India on Wednesday said 25 agri-tech startups have been selected as semi-finalists in the ‘Cisco Agri Challenge’ hosted in partnership with the government.

The startups were selected from 844 entries received in the challenge. About 25 contestants shortlisted as semi-finalists will start the user-testing of their solutions on the ground beginning April, the company said in a statement.

Related News

Cisco Agri Challenge is an initiative aimed at mobilising agri-tech startups to innovate solutions that have the potential to positively impact at least 10 million lives.

With a prize purse of Rs 2 crores, the company said the challenge supports participants in developing, testing, and scaling solutions that help alleviate the issues of low income and diminishing profitability, farmers are facing, it said.

The top 100 selected startups went through a pitch round before an eminent panel comprising Mark Kahn (Co-founder, Omnivore) and Ashok Dalwai (CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority) and others.

According to Cisco India and SAARC Managing Director (Public Affairs and Strategic Engagements) Harish Krishnan, “The startups selected promise to bring much required innovation and solutions that can increase productivity and profitability of the agriculture sector.”

The company looks forward to partnering with these startups to bring the benefits of digitisation to the farming sector, he added.

The conceptualisation and management of the Cisco-Agri Challenge has been undertaken by The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. 25 agri-tech startups shortlisted as semi-finalists of Cisco Agri Challenge
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Lockdown proved inflection point for e-commerce in India
2Prince Harry jumps into corporate world; joins mental health startup BetterUp as Chief Impact Officer
3Public App raises Rs 300 crore from A91 Partners, existing investors