135 startups get angel tax exemption so far from government out of 170 applications

Pertaining to the issue related to a lack of seamless sharing of startups’ details received by DPIIT to CBDT, there is also an assurance of a digital information exchange.

Nine days after the Central Board Of Direct Taxes (CBDT) granted the exemption to around 120 startups from Section 56(2) viib of the Income-Tax Act, 1961 aka angel tax, another 15 startups have been sent exemption notification till Friday. So far 170 startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) have applied for the angel tax exemption through Form-2.

DPIIT had issued a notification on February 19 pertaining to the number of years since incorporation, turnover, and amount raised by startups up to Rs 25 crore in angel funding to apply for the exemption.

“170 startups have submitted applications so far out of which the total number of exempted startups stand at 135, which have received exemption notification till Friday evening, from 120 on March 20,” Sachin Taparia, Founder and Chairman, LocalCircles told Financial Express Online.

“With regard to your declaration dated 01/03/2019, furnished in Form 2 in pursuance of para 5 of the notification no. G.S.R.127 (E) dated 19th February 2019 of DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry read with notification no. S.O.1131 (E) dated 5th March 2019 of Central Board Of Direct Taxes CBDT), it is stated that the provisions of clause (viib) of sub section 2 of Section 56 of the Income-tax Act,1961 (‘Act’) shall not apply to (name of the applicant company) XYZ PAN XYZ DPIIT Recognition number XYZ on the amounts received as consideration for issue of shares subject to the fulfilment of conditions as specified in the notification no. G.S.R.127(E) dated 19th February 2019 of DPIIT and subsequent amendments if any,” read the CBDT’s March 20 email sent to around 120 startups and seen by Financial Express Online.

Pertaining to the issue related to a lack of seamless sharing of startups’ details received by DPIIT to CBDT, there is also an assurance of a digital information exchange.

“CBDT and DPIIT assured of their integration for digital information exchange where exempted startups will be identified in the CBDT system. This means that there will be no scrutiny notice generated against these startups in a share premium event. CBDT currently manually extract startup information shared in PDF form by DPIIT,” said Taparia.

DPIIT share the startups’ details in the PDF form since it doesn’t have a digital signature infrastructure. This will take around a month’s time to get solved, Taparia said.