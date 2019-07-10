11 start-ups showcase solutions under Intel India’s Plugin programme

Talking about the ‘Plugin’ programme, Rai said of the 11 start-ups chosen this year, five have revenue generating products, three are doing customer trials and the remaining are in the final product stage of product development.

Intel India Wednesday said 11 start-ups showcased their solutions this year as part of ‘Plugin’, an incubation programme run by the company, the Department of Science and Technology and the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE)-IIT Bombay. As part of the initiative this year, these start-ups worked on their prototypes by leveraging key tools and platforms, funding, mentorship and ecosystem connect from Intel India Maker Lab in Bengaluru and SINE-IIT Bombay to develop products and solutions.

“Since its inception in January 2016, the Intel India Maker Lab has supported over 60 start-ups by offering infrastructure, technology, mentorship and business connect support for their products in the areas of manufacturing, retail, health care, agriculture, BFSI, and e-governance, across AI, cloud, IoT, and client compute,” said Nivruti Rai, Intel Corp vice-president (Data Center Group) and country head (Intel India).

Talking about the ‘Plugin’ programme, Rai said of the 11 start-ups chosen this year, five have revenue generating products, three are doing customer trials and the remaining are in the final product stage of product development. “Through the use of new-age technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and internet of things, the current batch of start-ups developed innovative products and solutions that can advance digitalisation by solving real-life problems in key industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail and transportation,” she said.