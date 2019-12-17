SMBC picks up 5.4% in Northern Arc

SMBC will make investments in transactions structured and executed by Northern Arc as well as provide on-balance sheet lending to Northern Arc’s partners.

Northern Arc Capital, formerly known as IFMR Capital Finance, has raised equity funding from Japanese multinational bank Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), which has acquired a 5.4% equity interest in the company. Financial details of the funding have not been disclosed.

For Northern Arc, the collaboration will fuel the company’s global ambitions, strengthen its profile among foreign investors and provide an opportunity to explore newer geographies.

The investment from SMBC will also help Northern Arc address debt needs of a growing client base across sectors, including new-age financial institutions in sectors such as consumer finance and fintech. With this round of funding, the total equity raised by Northern Arc this year stands at over Rs. 1,000 crore.

Kshama Fernandes, MD & CEO of Northern Arc Capital, said: “The investment by SMBC, one of the world’s largest financial services institutions, is a vote of confidence in Northern Arc’s business model, pioneering capabilities and corporate governance. We hope to leverage on the potential synergies of this partnership to further our mission of financial inclusion and widen our impact on the livelihoods of under-banked individuals and businesses.”