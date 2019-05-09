Smartphone users in India to double by 2022; massive opportunity for Hotstar, Netflix, others

The number of smartphone users in India is going to witness a boom with the current user number expected to double to 86 crore by 2022, a report says. This could be a massive opportunity for Video on Demand platforms such as Hotstar and Netflix. According to the previous data, there were around 47 crore smartphone users in 2017 which are now growing at a rate of 12.9% CAGR, ASSOCHAM-PwC joint study revealed. With this, the number of populace who own a non-smartphone will see a massive drop by 20 crore, witnessing a negative CAGR of 6.4%. “As more and more people opt for smartphones,” the ownership for non-smartphones will see a decline, ASSOCHAM-PwC report titled ‘Video on Demand: Entertainment reimagined’ said.

Video on Demand platforms to benefit

Owing to the data tariff revolution in the Indian telecom sector and increasing smartphone penetration in India, Video on demand platforms stand to benefit majorly. “It is safe to assume that the VoD market will be a significant beneficiary of these developments,” said ASSOCHAM report. The major factor for the VoD industry to thrive is the ready availability of the internet and the devices that can support the online video viewing.

Tablets: Missed opportunities

Observing that the tablets are even better for VoD platforms, the report highlights how the lower tablet penetration is a missed opportunity for the Video on Demand platforms. “India has just about 5.3% penetration as of 2017, and this is expected to go up to just about 10% in 2022,” ASSOCHAM-PwC report said, adding that the larger screens provided by tablets is better for viewing HD content as compared to the smaller screened phones.

Television industry on rise

Projecting the television industry’s growth at Rs 14,33,137 million by 2022, the report says that Indian TV industry is growing at a CAGR of 10.6%, far surpassing the average growth rate of 1.4% globally. As television is the biggest sub-segment within the entertainment and media industry and with its healthy projected growth, television does not suffer and threat from the disruption brought by VoD. “Television is one of the most economical forms of content consumption, making it a popular source of entertainment for rural India,” noted the joint study.