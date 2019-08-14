Smartphone shipments hit record 36.9 million in April-June

A total of 69.3 million mobile phones were shipped to India in Q2 2019, which was up 7.6% over the previous quarter, IDC said. (Representational Image)

The Indian smartphone space registered its highest second quarter shipment of 36.9 million units during the April-June period of 2019 calendar year (CY) with an almost 10% Y-o-Y and 14.8% Q-o-Q growth. A total of 69.3 million mobile phones were shipped to India in Q2 2019, which was up 7.6% over the previous quarter, IDC said.

“Despite the efforts towards multi-channel retailing by almost all vendors, the online channel continued its growth momentum fuelled by multiple new launches, attractive offers and affordability schemes like EMIs and cash backs. This resulted in Y-o-Y growth of 12.4% for the online channel with an overall share of 36.8% in Q2 2019,” said, Upasana Joshi, associate research manager, Client Devices at IDC India.

Offline channel registered an 8.5% Y-o-Y growth driven by the new launches in Samsung Galaxy A series, marketing activities by Vivo during IPL and Xiaomi’s growing multichannel distribution, it added.

The overall market average selling price (ASP) stood at $159 in Q2 2019 with 78% of the market below $200 price segment. However, the fastest growing segment was $200-300 with 105.2% Y-o-Y growth, which was mainly due to demand from customers looking to upgrade as well as additionally fuelled by China-based brands, which are bringing innovations and flagship like design language at mid-price segments.

“The $400-$600 was the second-fastest-growing segment with 16.3% Y-o-Y growth in Q2 2019. OnePlus led this segment with a 63.6% share at back of newly launched OnePlus 7 series. In the premium (over $500) segment, Apple bettered Samsung for the leadership position with an overall share of 41.2% in Q2 2019 as the iPhone XR demand saw an uplift after the price drop and aided by heavy promotional activities,” Joshi said.

On the performance of the feature phone market, Joshi said it continued to decline with 32.4 million unit shipments, registering a drop of 26.3% Y-o-Y in Q2 2019.

“This was due to lower shipments of 4G-enabled feature phones with 40.3% Y-o-Y decline in Q2 2019. The 2G feature phone segment also declined as challenges remain for Indian brands along with small players facing heat owing to duty hikes on imports,” she added.