These 3 brands sold most smartphones this Diwali, posted a record 26 percent growth

Online retailers, Flipkart and Amazon registered a massive 46 percent on-year sales growth, contributing to half of of the total sales. (IE)

Smartphone sales posted a record 26 percent growth in the Diwali festive season between October 9 and November 8 compared with last year (September 19 to October 18), a research said. Online retailers, Flipkart and Amazon registered a massive 46 percent on-year sales growth, contributing to half of of the total sales.

Interestingly, online channels sold half of the devices with Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme emerging as the top 3 best-selling brands, Counterpoint Research said. The top three smartphone brands captured 57 percent of the overall Diwali festive season smartphone sales. Of total sales, Xiaomi has 29 percent share, Samsung and Realme have 19 percent and 9 percent shares, respectively.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Terrific Thursday! Sensex surges 453 pts; Nifty ends above 10,850; Bajaj Auto up 4%

Online sales

Of the total online sales, while Xiaomi reported 43 percent share, Realme and Huawei have 18 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

Offline sales

While Samsung has 30 percent share in the overall online sales, Vivo and Xiaomi have 14 percent and 14 percent shares, respectively.

During the Diwali festive season, online retailers – Flipkart and Amazon offered huge discounts, no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards on top smartphones which led the growth in the channel, the research agency said.

“Flipkart stood out due to the most number of exclusives while Amazon benefited from the launch of OnePlus 6T,” Karn Chauhan, Research Analyst, Counterpoint Research, said.

“Top three smartphone brands, Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme captured 57 per cent of the overall Diwali festive season smartphone sales. Xiaomi widened the gap with Samsung which still did relatively well in offline channels, capturing 30 per cent share,” news agency IANS reported citing Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research.