Smartphone obsession: An average spends more than 90 minutes a day online

India has emerged among the most preferred smartphone markets in the world owing to affordable handset prices and low cost data penetration—triggering a huge replacement demand among young and aspiring customers across segments. Despite the availability of economically priced smartphones, average smartphone prices are still increasing.

The user habits of Indian smartphone users, as per the Nielsen Smartphone 2018 report, highlight that users across the segments (entry level, mid and premium) spend more than 90 minutes a day on online activities while the premium segment takes the usage up to 130 minutes per day. When it comes to app usage in terms of category, chat and VoIP apps dominate usage across customer segment followed by browser apps. Interestingly, uTorrent Beta app dominates across categories when it comes of consumption of data; followed by YouTube across customer segments.

The Nielsen insight is based on analysis of the on-device measurement (ODM) data by dividing smartphones (excluding super premium models), into three major price categories. The categories are entry level handsets (priced below Rs 5,000), middle level handsets (priced between Rs 5,000-15,000), premium handsets (priced between Rs 15,000-25,000).

The report highlights that Indians now consume 1GB of data a day compared to erstwhile 4GB a month ; there is higher proportion of women who use premium handsets than men; 50% of total time spent on smartphone are on chat, video-streaming, browsers, social networking and image apps. Commenting on the report, Abhijit Matkar, director—Technology IPG—Nielsen India, said, “The advent of high-speed 4G internet, less-expensive mobile handsets and a correction in call data charges have encouraged the speedy adoption of smartphones. To meet the demand of the mass market, new Chinese and Indian handset makers have launched affordable handsets, which are under `5,000. This sudden influx of affordable smartphones created a whole segment of new consumers who either upgraded from feature phones or were new mobile users altogether.”