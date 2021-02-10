Smart factory: Skills & solutions for the digital era

With the latest MoUs, our focus will be to develop not only skills but also solutions that could transform the everyday for industry and society.”

India has one of the youngest populations in the world and building human capital will be key to supporting economic growth in the coming decades. Towards this, Siemens Ltd has signed two separate memorandums of understanding with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) respectively to establish digital transformation labs. The labs are aimed at enhancing the expertise of researchers at IISc as well as technical skills of professionals in the machine tool industry. The MoUs will focus on development of Industrial Internet of Things and Industry 4.0-enabled products and technologies.

Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens Ltd, said, “With digital transformation now a priority for industry, premier educational institutions such as IISc and CMTI have a crucial role to play in equipping researchers and professionals with cutting-edge technology and expertise. With the latest MoUs, our focus will be to develop not only skills but also solutions that could transform the everyday for industry and society.”

This initiative will benefit many research scholars, students and industry professionals across the machine tool industry in Bengaluru for a period of three years. Special emphasis will be given to equip the labs with technologies, products and prototypes of emerging digital technologies such as Digital Twin, Blockchain Technology, Automatic Guided Vehicle, etc. This initiative will encourage adoption of smart digital technologies by MSMEs in the manufacturing sector.

The Smart Factory at IISc and the Smart Manufacturing Demo and Development Cell at CMTI are two of the five experiential and demonstration centres for Industry 4.0 sanctioned under the Smart Advanced Manufacturing and Rapid Transformation Hub (SAMARTH) Udyog initiative of the ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises. The support from Siemens will be used to develop IIoT/Industry 4.0 enabled digital twin-based platform for machine tool industry and a machine tool health monitoring app on the platform.