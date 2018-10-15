Smart buildings, lesser costs – 75F is creating ideal temprature at work

Gaurav Burman, vice president and country president, India, 75 F

Working to create smart buildings and save energy costs is 75F from Bengaluru. “In 2008, the United Nations launched a campaign to raise thermostats in their secretariat building from 70 to 75 Fahrenheit as one of many strategies to reduce their carbon emissions. It was also the optimal temperature for people to feel comfortable and be productive. It inspired us to provide the same to our customers when we started six years ago,” says Gaurav Burman, vice president and country president, India, 75 F.

At the core of its technology is EDGE computing, integrated Internet of Things (IoT), applied machine learning and cloud computing enabled with a combination of wired and wireless connections to sensors.

“We see our business as a pyramid with five layers—from the hardware, to the sensors, to building-intelligence systems, to data analytics and to the user interface. We do the full stack from designing these layers to servicing them. Many businesses today only focus on a couple of these layers, including some large players,” explains Burman, talking about what goes into creating a smart building.

Recently, 75F worked with the Mercedes-Benz R&D centre in Whitefield, Bengaluru, to manage HVAC devices, to schedule lights, for daylight harvesting and to improve occupant comfort, all with a unified system. Burman says that the challenge was in unifying these systems using their solutions as they were all functioning separately before.

75F is working with angel investors from Singapore, USA, India and a couple of strategic investors for its pre-Series A funding. Burman says that 75F is focused on building its business and solving as many real-world problems as possible. At the moment, it does not work on smart residences and around one million square feet of non-residential space in India are under the management of its systems. He says that the real deal is in making sure that its platform is secure and stable which would ensure scalability in future. Once the stability is ensured, Burman says that scalability can be achieved through various ways—partnering with more system integrators, having geographical partners, working across different verticals when early adopters in each vertical open up to their tech and adding more technological platforms to ther portfolio.

Burman says that the addressable market in India is worth around `7000 crore and the space is slowly getting heated up. “More and more companies are now starting to deploy solutions like ours and setting key performance indicators for the same. It not just saves them energy costs and is sustainable in the long term, but also improves what we call ‘O squared’—occupant experience and operational efficiency,” he explains.

He expects the technology to pervade into small businesses and enterprises with productisation of the technology as it will be able to ease the purchases and deployment in small businesses. With the use of renewable energy resources gradually increasing, the road ahead is filled with numerous opportunities globally. “As technology solution providers, we have to adapt to the market 100%. Renewable energy resources may cost less but our services will definitely lower the costs further for companies. We simply optimise energy utilisation and comfort of the people irrespective of what the source of energy is,” he concludes.

By- Srinath Srinivasan