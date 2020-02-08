Slowdown Impact: Tata Steel Q3 net loss at Rs 1,229 crore on weak demand

Tata Steel Europe in the December quarter reported a loss of Rs 956 crore at the Ebitda level, primarily due to £75 per tonne decline in realisations.

Tata Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,228.53 crore for the October-December quarter of 2019 against a profit of Rs 1,753 crore a year ago, missing the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 278-core profit as overall weak demand impacted the operational performance of the company.

TV Narendran, CEO and MD of Tata Steel, said: “the European operations made a loss (in Q3FY20) as it felt the brunt of the overall slowdown and the consequent shrinking of spreads. This adversely affected our consolidated performance.”

The consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the third quarter fell more than 50% year-on-year to Rs 2,873.62 crore and Ebitda margins dropped sharply by 735 basis points y-o-y to 8.26% as realisations on steel products dropped from the European operations. Tata Steel Europe in the December quarter reported a loss of Rs 956 crore at the Ebitda level, primarily due to £75 per tonne decline in realisations.

At group level, the Ebitda per tonne declined to Rs 5,003 per tonne against Rs 6,404 per tonne a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations fell 8.69% y-o-y to Rs 34,774.29 crore in third quarter due to sharp decline in European steel prices. However, the consolidated steel production in the December quarter, including the India and European operations, rose marginally to 6.99 million tonne from 6.71 million tonne a year ago. Deliveries too increased to 7.31 million tonne in the third quarter from 6.47 million tonne a year ago.

Narendran said that the India business model helped the company counter the slowdown due to successful penetration of new markets and expansion of the customer universe. “We were also able to maintain our sales to the auto segment despite the sluggishness faced by the auto industry. Both our acquisitions, Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products, continue to deliver operational improvements and achieve milestones in the market place.”

Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and CFO of Tata Steel, said: “Despite challenging market conditions, our India operations reported revenues of Rs 21,299 crore and Ebitda of Rs 4,111 crore, which is an Ebitda margin of 19.3%. Tata Steel standalone operating margin was higher at 24.8% in the December quarter.”

Chaterjee said, during the quarter, Tata Steel succeeded in delivering working capital improvements which helped in generating cash flows in excess of Rs 6,000 crore. “This helped us reduce our net debt during the quarter by Rs 2,324 crores. Our liquidity remains robust at Rs 14,027 crore, comprising of cash and cash equivalents of Rs 5,239 crore and undrawn bank lines. We have also successfully refinanced €1.75-billion of debt at Tata Steel Europe at more favourable terms. We will continue to look at capital allocation in the next year very sharply,” Chatterjee added.