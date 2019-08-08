Slowdown blues continue for Emami; muted rural incomes impact domestic business

Emami has posted 47% profit growth in Q1FY20. (Representative Image)

The consumer slowdown that affected sales of many Fast Moving Consumer Goods companies early this year has not come to resolution yet with a leading FMCG company — Emami — saying that its domestic business in April to June quarter was impacted due to macroeconomic conditions and “distinct” consumer slowdown. “The June quarter witnessed challenges in terms of adverse economic conditions such as channel liquidity issues and muted rural incomes which coupled with a high base in Q1FY19 impacted growth levels in the domestic business,” Emami said. The company registered revenues of Rs 649 crore; a single-digit 6% growth compared to last year.

Emami’s Director, Mohan Goenka, acknowledged challenges in the macroeconomic environment. He said that there is a continuing, distinct slowdown in the consumer demand curve, especially for discretionary products. However, Emami is optimistic that with the government’s focus on bolstering rural growth on the fast track, “business [will] bounce back in the coming quarters,” Mohan Goenka added.

Even then, the company famous for products such as Navratna range and BoroPlus is satisfied with the performance of at least one product range — hair oils. Mohan Goenka said that Kesh King, Navratna, 7 Oils in One (all of them are Emami’s hair oil brands) did well for Emami along with the company’s international business for the quarter ended June. Further, Emami’s pain management, male grooming, BoroPlus and healthcare range witnessed muted performance and led to lower growth in the domestic business. On the other hand, Zandu & Mentho Plus balms and Fair and Handsome gained market shares, Emami said.

“Our power brands reinforced leadership in the respective categories increasing their market shares during the quarter which we believe is credible given a hesitant consumer sentiment,” Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami Limited said.

