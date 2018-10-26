Slow drive: Maruti net falls 10% in Q2 on commodity costs, weaker Rupee

Maruti net falls 10% in Q2 on commodity costs, weaker Rupee

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday reported a near 10% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 2,240 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly due to a flat top line, higher commodity costs and a weaker rupee. Operating revenues jumped 3% y-o-y to Rs 22,433 crore.

Maruti chairman RC Bhargava blamed the rising crude oil prices and insurance costs for poor sales. “It was a peculiar quarter for us. Our sales were lower but the financials are better than in Q1FY19. The impact of the rise in prices of crude oil has been quite significant. Also, the long-term insurance has increased vehicle cost by Rs 9,000 which has impacted buyer sentiments,” Bhargava said.

The automaker also expressed concerns about the muted demand in the ongoing festival season.

“The market has changed for the worse in the last few months. It doesn’t seem to be showing the kind of buoyancy expected in the festival period. Usually there is a 10-15% rise in sales during the festival season but there is no such indication this year,” Bhargava told reporters. “The sentiment is not bright,” Bhargava added.

RS Kalsi, senior executive director, marketing and sales, said the sales in urban market remain flat due to poor buyer sentiment but expressed hope to continue with double digit growth for the remaining half of the fiscal.

“Urban markets are in a slow gear, almost flat, while rural markets have grown by 13-14% y-o-y. We are hopeful of delivering double-digit growth as macro economic indicators are positive,” Kalsi said.

This is the first quarterly dip in profits for the country’s largest car manufacturer in more than four years, the last being in Q4FY14.

MSIL’s net profit was, however, higher than the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,023 crore. In Q2FY18, MSIL had reported 3.5% y-o-y rise in net profits to Rs 2,484 crore. The net profit for 2017-18 stood at Rs 7,722 crore, up 5% y-o-y.

The company sold 484,848 vehicles during the September 2018 quarter against 492,118 units a year ago, down1.5% y-o-y. The domestic sales fell by 1% y-o-y to 449,834 units while exports declined by 15% y-o-y to 29,448 units during Q2FY19. In H1FY19, MSIL’s domestic sales grew by 11% y-o-y to 908,801 units.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 6.7% y-o-y to Rs 3,431 crore in Q2FY19 vs Rs 3,677 crore in Q2FY18. The Ebitda margin was also down 160 basis points to 15.3% during June-September 2018 compared with 16.9% reported in Q2FY18.

The commodity cost to revenue ratio increased from 0.55 to 0.58 y-o-y during the last quarter highlighting higher cost of raw material and depreciation in the value of rupee against dollar. For the quarter ended June 2018, the company posted Rs 1,975 crore net profit, up 27% y-o-y. Shares of the company dipped nearly 0.65% to Rs 6,724 after the company announced its financial results.