Slack enters India, aims to help companies further digital-first approach

Salesforce-owned Slack, a software that enables quicker communication for companies, on Wednesday launched in India. It aims to help offices navigate the transition to a hybrid workplace by establishing a digital headquarters (‘Digital HQ’), a company statement said.

Adopting Slack as a Digital HQ allows Indian companies to connect their teams, tools, customers, and partners in a digital place that’s fast, flexible and inclusive for a work-from-anywhere world. A Digital HQ allows work to flow, breaking down communication and collaboration silos, internally and externally.

Slack’s leadership in the workplace collaboration space was further cemented by the rapid shift to remote work due to the pandemic in early 2020.

In a study by Slack, Indian knowledge workers said they were wasting an average of 47 minutes a day switching between the various applications they use to do their jobs. One in five respondents said they were losing 10 hours a week – nearly 10 working weeks a year. With over 2,600 app integrations, the Slack platform is built to address loss in productivity and improve the employee experience.

Shikhar Saxena, group product manager of Slack, said, “With the pivot towards remote working, multiple apps and systems were a huge hindrance to productivity and collaboration. We are glad to have Slack as a partner where everything happens in one channel, and what used to take a couple of days is now resolved in a matter of hours.”

Slack India now has over 120 employees across four offices in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore and Gurgaon.

Globally, Slack has users in over 150 countries and counts India as one of its largest free user bases.

The company was acquired by Salesforce in July 2021 which has been in India since 2005.