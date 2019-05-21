Skullcandy confident of double-digit growth in India

Published: May 21, 2019 9:04:14 PM

Audio brand Skullcandy is confident that its India business will continue to grow in "strong double-digits" as spending on premium products and experiences by consumers, especially millennials, increases.

Audio brand Skullcandy is confident that its India business will continue to grow in “strong double-digits” as spending on premium products and experiences by consumers, especially millennials, increases. The Utah, US-based company had, in October last year, stated that India is expected to be among its top three markets globally in the next three to five years.

“We are growing at strong double-digits, well over 20-25 per cent. And we are confident of this pace of growth to continue. The market has grown and so has the competition, but we are excited about the opportunity here,” BrandEyes CEO Amlan Bhattacharjya said.
BrandEyes is the exclusive distributor for Skullcandy in South Asia.

Major markets for Skullcandy include the US, Canada and the UK. The company Tuesday launched ‘Indy’, its new lineup of earbuds, priced at Rs 7,499. “Indy is designed and priced to be the truly wireless product that fits perfectly into the aspirations of the Indian consumers,” Bhattacharjya said.

