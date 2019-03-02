Skoda Auto India partners with Orix for leasing solutions

By: | Published: March 2, 2019 3:00 AM

Skoda Auto leasing solutions will be offered exclusively to customers across eight metropolitan cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, before a nationwide rollout.

As part of this agreement, a range of new leasing services will be offered to lease Skoda Auto products through OAIS’s existing business network and Skoda Auto dealer partners.

Skoda Auto India on Friday said it had signed an agreement with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services (OAIS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan for car-renting solutions.
As part of this agreement, a range of new leasing services will be offered to lease Skoda Auto products through OAIS’s existing business network and Skoda Auto dealer partners.

The monthly lease rental for the range will start at `19,856 and cater to retail and corporate customers across segments: Salaried individuals, working professionals, small and medium enterprises, corporate entities and public sector units. With a range of flexible leasing solutions, one can avail lease for up to five years on the Skoda model range — Rapid, Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq, the company said.

Skoda Auto leasing solutions will be offered exclusively to customers across eight metropolitan cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, before a nationwide rollout. These solutions incorporate benefits and services such as road tax, insurance, breakdown assistance, accidental repairs, end-to-end maintenance, scheduled tyre and battery changes and a replacement vehicle. Skoda Auto India’s director for sales, service and marketing Zac Hollis said, “The partnership with ORIX reflects our commitment to reach out to our customers through new strategic avenues. The tailor-made leasing programme will draw on the strengths of both companies and deliver an enhanced ownership experience to Skoda Auto customers.”
Sandeep Gambhir, managing director and chief executive officer, OAIS, said, “Through this venture, we hope to strengthen the concept of automotive leasing in India and offer tangible benefits to corporates and retail customers who can now experience superior products and avail the benefits under a range of value-added leasing options.”

