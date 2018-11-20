Skillbox raises seed funding: This startup lets companies hire performers on the go

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 11:29 AM

Gurugram-based startup Skillbox, which helps companies find and book artists and performers for events, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from US-based angel investor Sandip Ranjhan.

 

Started in 2016, Skillbox serves the fragmented live event market in India. 

Gurugram-based startup Skillbox, which helps companies find and book artists and performers for events, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from US-based angel investor Sandip Ranjhan, said Ravi Pardhi, Co-founder and CTO to FE Online. Ranjhan is Senior Vice President and General Manager at automotive technology company Harman International.

“There is no such platform in India to connect artists and business directly. Listed businesses can check listed artists’ profiles and connect to them,” Pardhi said. “It is like a mini Facebook for the artist and the business,” he added.

Started in 2016, Skillbox serves the fragmented live event market in India. The company earns Rs 12-18 lakh in monthly revenue. Present in Delhi NCR, Skillbox is looking to expand to Goa and Mumbai in six months. It will allocate 70% of the amount towards building technology infrastructure and rest towards marketing.

Skillbox works with companies to book artists such as musician, DJ, session artists, photographers, designers, and sketch artists for their annual function etc, added Pardhi. It also offers venue-booking service including premium bars, restaurants and concerts for businesses to book.

“We are using recommendation engine, blockchain, and smart contracts for artists to connect with businesses,” Pardhi stated. The platform currently has around 1,000 artists listed apart from approximately 500 businesses. It conducts 3-4 events per week in Delhi.

Artists are looking for publicity, landing the right gigs, technical requirements, monetisation, legal issues etc. Meanwhile, businesses have discovery challenge and want to connect with the right artist. Skillbox does the matchmaking, said Pardhi.
Skillbox has generated more than Rs 1 crore of business for artists and businesses in various categories, the company said in a statement.

India’s events and activations industry, said a report titled ‘Re-imagining India’s M&E Sector’, by Ernst & Young, is expected to cross Rs 10,000 crore mark by 2020-21. The industry, it added, was Rs 5,631 crore in 2016-17 and has been growing at a 16% CAGR. 75% of the customer base comprises of companies, 11% comes from government and public sector enterprises and remaining is made up by high net worth individuals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Skillbox raises seed funding: This startup lets companies hire performers on the go
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition