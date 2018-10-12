Skill India: Skilled manpower is key to support India’s electronics manufacturing prowess

Across various industries surveyed, jobs which are expected to become increasingly redundant over the next five years are mostly routine-based, middle-skilled white-collar roles.

Indian Electronics Market is poised to grow five times on Design Led Manufacturing based Govt initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, Smart City, Net Zero Import, Preferential Market Access, Negative List Electronics products, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, Cable TV Digitization etc.

Electronics Manufacturing Capacity will grow multifold with the establishment of Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) facility to manufacture products like television, set-top box, mobile phone, CCTV, etc. in India with 500+ Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme(M-SIPS) proposals worth 3LCr+ investment potential in various Electronics Manufacturing Clusters.

Latest technology growth in the areas of industrial automation, e-mobility, security and surveillance, green building, smart home, smart building, internet of things, rapid manufacturing, virtual reality and augmented reality are the focus area for future skills.

Due to growth potentials in the areas of electronics design, manufacturing and after sales service market, the demand for skilled manpower has become a focus area for the country. In order to materialize the global opportunity to be the ‘Skill Capital’ of the world, there is a need to create excitement and sense of participation among the youth to contribute to nation building and simultaneously benefit from the government’s initiative.

The National Skill Qualification Framework- NSQF promulgated by the Government of India helps the youth to get training and certification based on the National Occupation Standards by benchmarking the training to a national framework aligned to the global standards. It inculcates a sense of ambition and helps youth in getting training by participating in the industry approved programs and curriculum.

While the Skill India mission seeks to skill the youth of the country and has reached a stage where huge capacity has been created across the nation, there is a need for active participation to attract and encourage youth on a much larger scale for enrolling in skill development programmes.

Skills Competitions are one such means to spread awareness and create aspirational avenues for the young population of the country. The skills competition has become an important event on the skill eco-system of the country with competitions held across levels leading to the national skills competition – India Skills leading culminating in the World Skills Competitions.

Skill Development will help the youth to understand the industry expectation vis-à-vis technical and soft skills, career growth, organization structure, health and safety, etc. and will generate interest and encourage participation on a macro scale. For World Skills competition, candidates are chosen through competitions held at the district and state level. The finalists participate at the world stage where they represent India. Such competitions help in instilling a sense of enthusiasm among the country’s youth.

Platforms like these will inspire the youth to join skill development revolution, leading to wider awareness and acceptance among youth to take the skilling route to grow in their respective careers. Leveraging skill development effectively and efficiently can help in creating better livelihoods for people and bring out the connection between youth's aspiration, their potential, employability and employment.

This will help them in securing the opportunity to work with the latest tools and expert industry guidance, which will give them international exposure. Knowing a skill enhances an individual’s chances of getting suitable jobs and give them the access to mentorship as Champions.

They can also apply for jobs in various start-ups and ventures, if interested, through Incubation Centre from idea to proto-types, IP filing support and VC funding for mass production.The new age economy driven by technology has a huge demand for skilled manpower in emerging fields, as we move forward to become a global player in electronics design and manufacturing.

Cross-functional skills in the field of communications, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of things, embedded systems, industry 4.0, robotics, cloud computing and M2M are driving the job market in the electronics sector and with the government drawing up a new Digital Communications Policy, the demand is for related skill is expected to grow exponentially.

Government interventions and decisions in the new policy seeks to address the whole sector with emphasis on local manufacturing and value addition through supporting concessions like rationalising taxes, levies and differential duties to incentivize local manufacturing of equipment, networks and devices to the extent of domestic value addition by introducing phased Manufacturing Program for identified product segments in Digital Communication Technologies. The policy seeks to attract global OEMs and generic component players to setup manufacturing base in India through promoting design led manufacturing and by leveraging indigenous software/ R&D capabilities.

The policy seeks to promote market preferential treatment to local products and services with domestically owned IPR in the procurement by government agencies, especially for the procurement of security-related products. Incentivizing private operators to buy domestic telecom products is another provision to boost domestic production and consumption.

A huge effort across the electronics sector is underway to take India on a growth trajectory as far as electronics manufacturing goes. The huge demand for skilled manpower will be met through the government’s ambitious Skill India programme with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India expected to rise to the occasion and step in as the key enabler in the supply of suitably skilled manpower.