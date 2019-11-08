Skechers South Asia CEO Rahul Vira shares about his job, fascination for toy cars

Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers, South Asia.

The Job

I find my job very exciting; every day is new, as we are creating a brand in the Indian market which is a challenge in itself. I think sports and athleisure are currently the hottest segments, which makes it exciting for the youth in India, apart from other tech industries like mobile.

The Weekdays

On weekdays, due to heavy traffic, my travel time to work is usually 45 minutes. During this time, I finish replying to all my e-mails in the car; I like responding to my team by directing and sharing my inputs with them. By the time I reach office, my inbox is clear, which helps me save some time to think and set further goals with my team. It is always better to have face-to-face conversations with the team and clients to get better insights. I usually don’t spend much time at my desk. I prefer taking a stroll in the product room as that helps me create more ideas about new products. I also don’t like to keep my work heavy post 5.30 pm.

The Weekend

I devote my weekends only to my family, and also set aside some ‘me time’ for a long run or burning calories at the gym. Apart from this, I love spending time with my daughter by helping her in academics or watching a movie of her choice. I enjoy accompanying my mother for grocery shopping on Saturday evenings.

The Toys

I love remote-controlled cars; I have a huge collection of those. I also end up playing with my son’s cars sometimes.

The Logos

My loyalty towards brands has changed over time, but the one brand I have been loyal to is Apple. I love Apple products, be it my phone, laptop, watch or the router at home.