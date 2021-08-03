SJVN’s power stations clock highest monthly generation

Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power generated 1216.565 million units and Rampur Hydro Power station generated 335.9057 million units of power in July this year.

Power PSU SJVN’s two stations, the 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power, has set new records for highest-ever power generation in July 2021.

“This is a matter of great pride for us. It is the core values of SJVN that have been the driving force behind the company’s success over the years and I sincerely appreciated the relentless efforts of the team to take SJVN to newer heights,” said Nand Lal Sharma, chairman and managing director, SJVN.