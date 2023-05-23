scorecardresearch
SJVN Q4 net profit grows over two fold to Rs 17 crore 

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.49 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding financial year (FY22), the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Written by PTI
Updated:
SJVN net profit
The company's total income rose to Rs 582.78 crore, from Rs 393.87 crore in the year-ago quarter, the hydropower producer said. (Representational image)

State-owned SJVN’s consolidated net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 17.21 crore during the quarter ended March 31, boosted by higher income.

The company’s total income rose to Rs 582.78 crore, from Rs 393.87 crore in the year-ago quarter, the hydropower producer said.

The expenses of the company stood at Rs 328.98 crore, as against Rs 366.13 crore a year ago. The board of directors of the company has also approved a final dividend of Rs 0.62 per share of Rs 10 each for FY23.

First published on: 23-05-2023 at 11:25 IST

