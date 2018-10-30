Six Tata Trusts withdraw pleas against Income Tax department notices

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 5:01 PM

Six Tata Trusts have withdrawn their petitions filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the show cause notices issued against them by the Income Tax department as to why their registrations should not be cancelled.

Tata Trusts, Income Tax department, Bombay High Court, Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust, Jamsetji Tata Trust, Tata Education TrustThe notices sought to know why their registrations under Section 12A of the Income Tax Act should not be cancelled for non-compliance. (Reuters)

Six Tata Trusts have withdrawn their petitions filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the show cause notices issued against them by the Income Tax department as to why their registrations should not be cancelled. The Income Tax commissioner (Exemptions) had issued notices to these six trusts on March 8 this year for alleged non-compliance of rules governing the trust funds.

The notices sought to know why their registrations under Section 12A of the Income Tax Act should not be cancelled for non-compliance. Following this, the trusts, including the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust, Jamsetji Tata Trust and the Tata Education Trust, had petitioned the high court challenging the notices.

The trusts had already surrendered their tax registrations in 2015, the petitions said. In April this year, the high court had granted an interim stay on the notices and said it would hear the petitions. When the petitions came up for hearing on Monday before a division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and B P Colabawalla, the trusts’ lawyers sought to withdraw the pleas without assigning any reason. The request to withdraw was allowed and the petitions now stand disposed of.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Six Tata Trusts withdraw pleas against Income Tax department notices
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition