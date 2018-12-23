Six of top-10 companies lose Rs 89,531 crore in m-cap, TCS alone accounts for over Rs 34,000 crore

Representative Image: Reuters

Six of the 10 most-valued Indian companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 89,531.31 crore from their market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) alone accounting for over Rs 34,000 crore. Reliance Industries (RIL), HUL, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki were also among the losers, while HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC and State Bank of India (SBI) finished the week ended Friday with gains.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS slumped Rs 34,521.94 crore to Rs 7,11,921.19 crore and that of Infosys plunged Rs 26,143.34 crore to Rs 2,82,105.44 crore.

Valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dived Rs 11,515.94 crore to Rs 3,90,416.08 crore and RIL tanked Rs 8,493.67 crore to Rs 6,96,195.94 crore. Also, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s m-cap declined Rs 5,311.51 crore to Rs 2,34,087.97 crore, while Maruti Suzuki stood at Rs 2,27,670.19 crore with a loss of Rs 3,544.91 crore.

On the other hand, HDFC added Rs 7,823.28 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 3,35,165.94 crore and HDFC Bank soared Rs 4,825.33 crore to Rs 5,74,009.79 crore. SBI went up by Rs 2,231.15 crore to reach Rs 2,60,285.60 crore and ITC’s valuation stood at Rs 3,38,575.91 crore with a gain of Rs 1,040.83 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms in terms of m-cap, TCS stood at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki. Over the last week, the Sensex declined 220.86 points to end at 35,742.07.