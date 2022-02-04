Q3 Earnings: SIS reports highest ever quarterly revenue, at Rs 2,601 crore

Rituraj Kishore Sinha, group MD, SIS, told FE that the company’s nine-month FY22 result reinforces the inelastic demand for essential services like security, facility management and cash logistics across Covid-19 waves and economic activity rebound phases. “We are geared up to take on the third wave resiliently,” he said.

In Q3FY22, SIS Ltd—the security solutions leader—reported its highest ever quarterly revenue, at Rs 2,601 crore, up from Rs 2,357 crore in Q3FY21. The Ebitda for the quarter was Rs 129.7 crore and PAT was Rs 100.6 crore. The company’s security solutions India business contributed Rs 995 crore, security solutions international contributed Rs 1,247 crore and facilities management business contributed Rs 368 crore, SIS said.

Rituraj Kishore Sinha, group MD, SIS, told FE that the company’s nine-month FY22 result reinforces the inelastic demand for essential services like security, facility management and cash logistics across Covid-19 waves and economic activity rebound phases. “We are geared up to take on the third wave resiliently,” he said.

According to a FICCI report, private security industry (PSI) is one of the largest employers in India (almost 90 lakh people, with the potential to employ 31 lakh more by 2022). These unarmed security guards are employed with about 22,000 private security agencies, and key players are G4S, SIS, Securitas, Peregrine, CISS, Checkmate, etc, covering areas such as private security, facility management and cash logistics services.

The demand for security services is increasing due to urbanisation, the real and perceived risks of crime, belief that public safety measures are insufficient, and the growth of a middle class with assets to protect and means to pay for supplementary security measures.

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the demand for security services further, because even though the general public didn’t need to step out of their homes, residential, commercial and public places still needed to be managed. “This sector (PSI) is resilient to the worst kinds of crises,” Sinha added.

SIS operates in India, and in Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. With over 2.3 lakh frontline essential services workforce, SIS is amongst the top-10 private sector employers in India, and is the largest security solutions company in Australia.