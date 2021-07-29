SIS reports 9.8% revenue growth in Q1FY22

SIS operates in India as well as in Australia, Singapore and New Zealand.

Private security agency firm, SIS on Wednesday reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,379 crore, up 9.8% year-on-year, during the April-June quarter. Consolidated Ebitda was flat at Rs 121 crore.

SIS operates in India as well as in Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. While its revenues from security solutions India business stood at Rs 881 crore (Rs 858 crore in Q1FY21 and Rs 901 crore in Q4FY21), the international business stood at Rs 1,201 crore (vis-à-vis Rs 1,020 crore in Q1FY21 and Rs 1,253 crore in Q4FY21).

With a 2.22 lakh frontline essential services workforce, SIS is amongst the top-5 private sector employers in India.