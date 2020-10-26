  • MORE MARKET STATS

SIS migrates to IceWarp for email solutions

October 26, 2020 8:40 AM

“The association with IceWarp would aid the organisation to function more efficiently and effectively without security concerns,” the company said in a statement.

SIS Group, the security services major, has tied up with IceWarp, the business email server & collaboration hub, for its email collaboration solution. “The association with IceWarp would aid the organisation to function more efficiently and effectively without security concerns,” the company said in a statement.

Prior to its collaboration with IceWarp, “SIS Group was facing major spamming issues, phishing attacks and cybersecurity threats, with no administrative centralised control over incoming and outgoing mails. Attempting to manage outgoing traffic of such a large magnitude from the organisation’s single server was a major problem. In addition to frequent crashes, the system lacked any kind of resilience; it represented a single point of failure and was extremely difficult to pinpoint problems, and monitor delivery performance,” IceWarp said in a statement.

Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East, said, “A secure solution for every communication process is the need of the hour.” Hemant Singh, manager IT, SIS India, added, “When data hacks are increasing by the day, one needs to be more careful while migrating to new collaborative software.”

