SIS MD explains what changed for guards during coronavirus lockdown

Rituraj Kishore Sinha, Group Managing Director, Security and Intelligence Services

The Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) is India’s biggest player in physical security, and number two company in cash logistics and facility management. Founded by Ravindra Kishore Sinha in 1985, it’s now run by Rituraj Kishore Sinha, group managing director, SIS, who, in an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, says that while previously people used ‘look through’ unarmed security guards, the lockdown has made us realise their significance. Excerpts:

What all has changed for unarmed security guards during the lockdown?

The lockdown has made a lot of people realise the significance of unarmed security guards. Earlier, a lot of people walking into an office usually ‘looked through the guard’, didn’t even recognise him/her, but now if the guard doesn’t perform a temperature check, you won’t be able to enter your own office. This is what has changed. Unarmed security guards have gained the respect they always deserved. These are essential job roles for any society to thrive. While migrant labourers moved to their states, security guards didn’t. I call it a good job—a job that gives you assurance of pay, fair wages, PF and ESIC, and medical cover.

How many people does SIS train per year?

We have 20 residential training academies in 14 states. Last year we trained about 22,000 people; we recruit and train between 18,000 and 25,000 people per year. We also ensure 100% placements—for those who successfully complete the 30-day residential training.

How much does this training cost?

While a candidate has to pay Rs 7,500 for the training, the costs we incur per candidate can be about Rs 15,000 (including uniforms, three meals, accommodation, and the training module). We don’t make money in training; we do so by providing our services (trained guards) to the industry.

How many people you currently employ?

We employ 2.3 lakh security guards (1.5 lakh in security; 70,000 in facility management; and 10,000 in cash logistics).

Does SIS also constantly upskill them?

We have a platform called M-Trainer, and use it to provide digital training. For example, we have provided a lot of corona training recently using short videos and then a questionnaire on a mobile app. In addition, we constantly provide behavioural training, how to file reports, and so on.