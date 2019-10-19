Single use plastics: Customers okay with charges on carry bags, here’s why

There is rising awareness among customers to take an environmentally friendly bag for their shopping trips. ( Representational Image)

A majority of customers are fine with retailers charging for carry bags as it helps them inculcate the habit of bringing their own carry bags, according to a latest survey. While there is rising awareness among customers to take an environmentally friendly bag for their shopping trips, a whopping 83% of customers said that charges on paper and cloth bags while checking out from stores, helps them bring own bags from the next time onwards, LocalCircles said in a recent survey. Further, over 90% of respondents also said that they keep cloth bags near places from where they can be easily reminded to carry while going to shop. About 70% of the respondents said that they always carry bags with them. The survey got over 1 lakh responses from over 70,000 unique respondents based in tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities of India.

Don’t charge us for marketing

However, customers are generally not happy with bags which contain branding of the retailer and according to the LocalCircles survey, this is one of the biggest consumer issues with the bags. “Per some consumers, it is unfair for retailers to charge for such paper bags as it acts as a marketing medium for brands, and the cost of these bags should be absorbed by their marketing budget,” LocalCircles said.

The Narendra Modi government has become quite vocal recently about the need for sustainable planet and has waged a war against single-use plastics. Prime Minister Modi gave a clarion call for a better environment in his Independence Day Speech and nudged the citizens to shift to cloth or jute bag in a bid to cut back on the use of plastic and paper. “India is now rapidly working toward finding alternatives to single-use plastic and the single-use plastic bags have almost disappeared from at least organised retail and are getting harder to find even in unorganised Retail,” LocalCircles said.