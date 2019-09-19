Single-use plastic ban: CII seeks exemption on multiple items, and asks what exactly is SUP

As the nation gears up for 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a blanket ban on single-use plastics is widely expected. (Reuters)

An industry body has sought exemption of several plastic products from the proposed list of items soon to be banned under single-use plastics and has also asked for clarification on what does SUP entail. While the government looks to curb plastic usage in India and has targeted single-use plastics presently, CII has said that the upcoming banned item list should exclude various products such as those used in packaging as it is integral to the packaging and manufacturing process, plastic made of recycled material or is itself recyclable and plastic which does not have any alternative, CNBC TV-18 reported. The industry body has also asked for exemption of sachets as the same will hamper day to day consumption of common man as many FMCG companies deploy sachet packaging for items such as shampoo etc.

“The proposed ban has created an existential crisis for multiple sectors of Indian industry,” Confederation of Indian Industry said, the news channel reported. Also, the consumers will also shoulder the burden of transition as Research and Development costs and capex required for the alternative will mean the costs will be shared by the customers as well, CII added. As of now, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) curated list of 12 items that are to be banned. These items include thin carry bags, non-woven carry bags, small wrapping, straws, plastic cups, etc.

Earlier, the Packaging Association for Clean Environment (PACE) and the All India Association of Natural Mineral Water Industries requested the government to consider exclusion of PET water bottles of 200 ml and less, from the proposed list as the PET bottles are 100% recyclable, according to the two unions. The associations also said that there is no feasible alternative as of yet to PET bottles as paper bottles and aluminium are costlier alternatives. The industry representatives have also ruled out glass owing to its huge carbon footprint. As the nation gears up for 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a blanket ban on single-use plastics is widely expected as the Narendra Modi government’s initiative for clean and green environment.