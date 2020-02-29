Singareni Collieries targets to produce 67.5 MT coal

The firm’s board has agreed to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Telangana for extracting 67.5 MT of coal in the coming financial year.
Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) has set a production target of 67.5 million tonne (MT) of coal and a capital expenditure of `3,000 crore for 2020-21. The firm’s board has agreed to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Telangana for extracting 67.5 MT of coal in the coming financial year.
According to chairman and managing director N Sridhar, the board has sanctioned `3,000 crore of investments for the next financial year.
“Besides, consent was given for over burden (OB) removal from open cast mines. The board also gave its consent for purchase of sprinkler tankers which help in restricting dust, purchase of cranes for moving heavy machinery,” SCCL said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.