Singareni Collieries targets to produce 67.5 MT coal

According to chairman and managing director N Sridhar, the board has sanctioned `3,000 crore of investments for the next financial year.

Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) has set a production target of 67.5 million tonne (MT) of coal and a capital expenditure of `3,000 crore for 2020-21. The firm’s board has agreed to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Telangana for extracting 67.5 MT of coal in the coming financial year.

According to chairman and managing director N Sridhar, the board has sanctioned `3,000 crore of investments for the next financial year.

“Besides, consent was given for over burden (OB) removal from open cast mines. The board also gave its consent for purchase of sprinkler tankers which help in restricting dust, purchase of cranes for moving heavy machinery,” SCCL said.