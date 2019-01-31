Singapore-based MyDoc, UST Global form joint venture to trim healthcare cost

Starting with over 14,000 employees at UST Global centres throughout India, it will address employee health, target chronic lifestyle-related diseases and also rising cost of care in India.

Singapore-based MyDoc and Kerala Technopark-based UST Global have teamed up in a joint venture in Bengaluru , to ‘cut health costs for working professionals in India.’

The new healthcare company targets to serve employees of banking and technology MNCs in India.

“Traditional healthcare market in India is led by hospital-based groups and prices in the sector have increased beyond reach for the middle class,” says Snehal Patel, CEO and Co-Founder, MyDoc.

“Average annual increase in healthcare premiums borne by employers have been growing by as much as 50% since 2005 — with premium ratios rising over 110%,” he said.

The joint venture has established partnerships with healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and diagnostic laboratories to launch the MyDoc value-based digital managed care model in Bengaluru.

According to Sajan Pillai, CEO, UST Global, the joint venture will deliver patient-centric care through personalised digital interventions, disease awareness, and home-based care.

“The platform will improve the outcome for chronic illness through improved access to care and better care coordination,” Pillai said.