Singapore Airlines, Vistara sign commercial cooperation agreement

Singapore Airlines and Vistara have signed a commercial cooperation framework agreement that will allow them to harmonise efforts in capacity planning, sales, marketing, joint fare products, customer services and operations, an official statement said Monday. The agreement is an extension of a codeshare partnership between the airlines. “Strengthening the partnership between SIA (Singapore Airlines) and Vistara will allow both airlines to achieve further synergies on services between Singapore and India, as well as in the key regions of South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand,” the airlines said in a joint statement. Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, it said.

The commercial cooperation framework agreement is subject to regulatory approval in Singapore, the statement mentioned. “This will be important as the aviation industry recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and both international and domestic connectivity is restored in a gradual and calibrated manner in tandem with the demand for air travel,” the statement noted.

India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus lockdown. At that time, carriers were permitted to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. Currently, the airlines are allowed to operate a maximum of 80 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic services.

“This agreement will further strengthen SIA’s and Vistara’s existing partnership and enable them to offer seamless services to their customers by harmonising efforts in capacity planning, sales, marketing, joint fare products, customer services and operations,” according to the statement.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic. However, airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral air bubble pacts since July.