Singapore Airlines to deploy Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft in New Delhi-Singapore route from October

Representative Image: Reuters

Singapore Airlines (SIA) today said it will deploy the latest Boeing 787-10 aircraft on the New Delhi-Singapore route from October, replacing the existing B777-200. The inaugural Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner flight will depart from the New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on 28 October, SIA said in a release. SIA was the world’s first airline to take delivery of Boeing’s newest Dreamliner variant in March and will also be the first to fly it to India, the release said.

The airline currently has six B787-10 in the fleet. The Far-east Asian carrier at present operates two daily flights to the national capital. Of the two, one flight is operated by Boeing 777-200, while the other one is catered by the Airbus A380. The introduction of the new aircraft on the route will come along with the winter schedule of airlines in the country, which begins from the last week of October and goes up to the last week of March. SIA daily flight SQ401/402 will be served by B787-10, while the evening daily flight SQ403/406 will continue to operate on the Airbus A380 aircraft, the release said.

The SIA 787-10s are configured with 337 seats in two classes, 36 in business and 301 in economy. Singapore Airlines has invested USD 350 million in the introduction of the new regional cabin product on an initial 20 787-10s, which features fully-flat beds and personalised in-flight entertainment, among others, it said. Singapore Airlines along with SilkAir and Scoot offer over 140 weekly services from India to Singapore, it added. Of this, Singapore Airlines alone offers 52 weekly connections from six India cities – Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai – while SilkAir offers 47 weekly services from eight Indian cities (Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad), as per the release.

Scoot offers 43 weekly connections from seven Indian cities namely Amritsar, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow and Tiruchirappalli. Singapore Airlines’ and SilkAir’s route network covers 100 destinations in 35 countries, while Scoot’s passenger route network covers 66 destinations in 18 nations.