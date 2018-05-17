Singapore agency to prepare development plan for Pune

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Singapore minister-in-charge of trade relations S Iswaran signed an MoU in this regard on Wednesday (PTI).

The Pune Metropolitan Region development plan will be prepared by Surbana Jurong, an agency of the Singapore government. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Singapore minister-in-charge of trade relations S Iswaran signed an MoU in this regard on Wednesday.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) signed the MoU with International Enterprise Singapore (IES) for a concept plan for the Pune metropolitan region (covering an area of 7,357 sq km) for the next 50 years. It will also work on development of demonstrative centres in the region. Fadnavis said in the last 50 years, Mumbai was the growth engine of Maharashtra, and in the next 20-30 years, this role will be played by Pune. Surbana Jurong, a global expert, has been entrusted with the master plan of the Pune metro region. Iswaran said the agency would start with Pune master plan but soon expand in the airport and housing sectors.

Kiran Gitte, metropolitan commissioner and CEO of PMRDA, said the PMRDA was established in 2015 keeping in view the increasing population and industrial base. There are many lacunae in the traditional approach of planning. So the chief minister, who is the chairman of the PMRDA, was keen on global best practices in master planning.

Surbana Jurong also executed planning for Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh. Under this agreement, the Singapore government will nominate one of its entities to prepare the draft concept plan and detailed land use plan for key growth centres in the Pune metro region. Subsequently, it would develop demonstrative centres which are intended to serve as models for future development of similar centres in the state.

The draft master plan will be prepared in 10 months and will be finally approved in two years. The master plan being prepared for the next 50 years will include residential areas for projected population of 20 million, logistics park and container depots, water supply and solid waste management, connectivity to Purandar airport, giving boost to tourism and increasing employment generation through planning of new growth centres. A joint working group comprising representatives of both the governments will be set up.

Surbana Jurong is the largest engineering firm and the largest Asia-based global urban, industrial and infrastructure consulting firm. It is owned by Singapore government’s Temasek Holdings.