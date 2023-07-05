scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Silver jewellery brand GIVA raises Rs 200 crore from investors, including Premji Invest 

The Bengaluru-based company, which mainly deals in fine silver jewellery, has raised this amount in Series B funding led by Premji Invest.

Written by PTI
Updated:
giva jewellery
Founded in 2019, GIVA deals in authentic 925 fine silver jewellery and recently made a foray into 14K and 18K gold and lab-grown diamond jewellery. (Representational image)

GIVA Jewellery has raised Rs 200 crore from investors, including Premji Invest to expand its business. The Bengaluru-based company, which mainly deals in fine silver jewellery, has raised this amount in Series B funding led by Premji Invest.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Aditya Birla Ventures, Alteria Capital and A91 Partners, GIVA said in a statement. This will help the company innovate further and expand its product categories and offerings.

Also Read

“This investment will empower GIVA to expand its omnichannel presence with more offline stores and consolidate its position as the go-to platform for minimalistic jewellery and affordable gifting options,” the statement said.

Also Read
Also Read

Founded in 2019, GIVA deals in authentic 925 fine silver jewellery and recently made a foray into 14K and 18K gold and lab-grown diamond jewellery. Premji Invest primarily supports philanthropic initiatives of Azim Premji Foundation.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 10:58 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS