Silicon Labs focuses on smart meters: Hyderabad’s wireless development centre to play key role

After being at the forefront of IoT innovation for over a decade, in 2021 Silicon Labs made a strategic decision to divest its infrastructure and automotive business units, emphasising its dedication to wireless connectivity for IoT. Today, the Austin, Texas-based Silicon Labs stands as a fast growing and dedicated IoT wireless company, renowned for its high-performance, low-power, and secure solutions that support a wide range of multi-protocol technologies.

“We’re incredibly excited, not just because of the scale we have achieved, but because of the profound impact IoT has on our lives,” said Manish Kothari, senior vice-president of software, Silicon Labs. “From enhancing home safety and comfort to revolutionising industries and contributing to sustainability, IoT’s smart connected devices hold immense potential.”

Also read: World MSME Day 2023: How to empower MSMEs through financial innovation for sustainable development

At the heart of its success lies its Hyderabad office, the company’s fastest-growing and largest wireless development centre. The Hyderabad team is working to drive innovation in wireless solutions for the IoT. The Hyderabad office is a centre of excellence, fostering integrated hardware and software platforms, user-friendly development tools, and an unparalleled ecosystem of wireless technologies.

“We have tens of thousands of customers building thousands of applications that are transforming industries, growing economies, and improving lives,” Kothari explains. Its comprehensive product portfolio supports IoT solutions for smart homes, industrial IoT, connected health, smart retail, and smart cities.

According to Kothari, smart metering is one of the fastest-growing IoT markets in India. Smart meters measure and monitor the consumption of electricity, gas, water, and heating to communicate the data wirelessly to service providers, cities, municipalities, or landlords who benefit in different ways.

To address the increasing demand for intelligent, connected devices in cities and municipal environments, Silicon Labs recently introduced its FG25 System-on-Chip (SoC). This advanced technology offers minimal data loss and operates over a range of up to 1.6 km in both urban and rural settings. CyanConnode, a leading global provider of RF mesh technology, has partnered with Silicon Labs, leveraging its FG25 SoC to deliver high-quality smart metering solutions in India.

Silicon Labs’ investments in research and development will further contribute to the growth of the IoT ecosystem in India. As a founding corporate partner of the Smart City Living Lab, Silicon Labs collaborates with the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Hyderabad to drive IoT and smart city research and development. Through this partnership, it aim to enhance safety, sustainability, and overall quality of life in densifying cities, exemplifying its commitment to creating a connected future that benefits communities.

Also read: How ONDC and OCEN can push digitisation drive among MSMEs

With the rise of data privacy concerns, security has become a critical aspect of IoT deployments. Silicon Labs’ security portfolio includes Secure Vault, a suite of security features. It is said to be the world’s first IoT solution to achieve PSA Certification Level 3, providing protection against local and remote software attacks, as well as local hardware attacks.