Sify ties up with Vibrant Energy for over 230-MW green power project

The PPAs are for total 231 MW of solar and wind energy capacity to power Sify’s latest hyperscale data centres, of which 67 MW solar PPA had been signed in March 2021 and recently commissioned.

Tapping renewable energy for its data centre business, Sify Technologies, the Nasdaq-listed and Chennai-headquartered digital ICT solutions provider has sealed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Vibrant Energy Holdings, a majority-owned subsidiary of Blue Leaf Energy Asia Pte Ltd which is a portfolio company of Macquarie’s GIG, for 231 MW of solar and wind energy to power Sify’s latest hyper-scale data centres.

The companies will jointly invest Rs 1,250 crore for 231 MW of green power.

The partnership is the first step in the company’s initiatives to minimise its dependence on fossil fuels to power the data centre business. Sify would be able to deliver most of the power required for its flagship data centres in Mumbai.

M P Vijay Kumar, CFO, Sify, told media persons over a virtual press meet: “In Mumbai we have data centres in three locations. This 231 MW is one of the three locations and for one campus in Mumbai. For others we will do it over a period of time.”

He said that discussions were on with the Vibrant Energy for other data centres.

“We are scheduled to create about 200 MW of capacity of data centres in the next four years. Some projects are currently underway with construction already commenced while some schedule to commence,” Kumar said. Sify ‘s data centre business is spread across six cities with 11 data centres.

Sify chairman Raju Vegesna said, “with the constantly expanding need for world-class data centre facilities to meet the burgeoning data centric transformation of Indian businesses, we believe that investing in clean energy sources to fuel this transformation is a social imperative.” Vibrant Energy CEO Srini Viswanathan said, “Vibrant is honoured to partner with Sify in their journey to build sustainable data centre solutions in the Indian market… Vibrant is looking forward to continuing its work with Sify to support them in their 100% renewable energy goals.”