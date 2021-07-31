Sify net profit up 91% in Q1 at Rs 33 crore

Revenues of the company grew by 23% to Rs 645 crore from Rs 526 crore while Ebitda was at Rs 145.4 crore, marking an increase of 26% over the same quarter last year.

Sify Technologies (Sify), the Chennai-based ICT service and solution provider, on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 32.9 crore for the first quarter of FY22 against Rs 17.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, registering an increase of 91%.

Revenues of the company grew by 23% to Rs 645 crore from Rs 526 crore while Ebitda was at Rs 145.4 crore, marking an increase of 26% over the same quarter last year.

Sify chairman Raju Vegesna said, “Lessons learned from dealing with the first wave of the pandemic have stood us in good stead as we continue to provide mission-critical ICT services in a challenging environment. India has quickly bounced back from the second wave with enterprises slowly returning to at-office business. Mid-sized business, which bore the brunt of the pandemic, are becoming more active in the market for automation solutions.”