Siemens to provide advanced marine solutions for Cochin Shipyard’s electric boats

In addition, the ferries will also be equipped with automation systems for safe, cost saving and reliable operation of the vessels.

Siemens on Monday said it will provide advanced marine solutions for 23 electric boats of Cochin Shipyard.

“India’s largest and most advanced shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard Ltd selected Siemens to implement advanced marine solutions for India’s first fleet of 23 boats equipped with electric propulsion and battery integrated technology,” a Siemens statement said.

The company will equip the boats with electric propulsion drive train, energy storage integration (battery) and vessel automation technologies, it said. Cochin Shipyard is building these boats to strengthen Kochi Metro Rail’s last mile connectivity for islands around Kochi.

The electric propulsion drive train systems will reduce fuel requirements, increase maneuverability, minimize environmental risks and make boats comfortable with their modular design. The energy storage systems help in reliable, uninterrupted supply of power to maximize performance and ensure zero carbon emissions.

In addition, the ferries will also be equipped with automation systems for safe, cost saving and reliable operation of the vessels.

“The advanced marine solutions coupled with automation technologies will improve safety, help us monitor critical functions and result in higher operational efficiencies and productivity. “The project is a first of a kind showcase for inland waterways in India. This project perfectly fits in line with Cochin Shipyard’s vision to partner in creating innovative solutions towards sustainable marine transportation, Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard said.

Gerd Deusser, Head, Energy, Siemens said the development of the inland waterways will play a huge role in establishing an integrated mobility system for the people, goods and services in Kochi, and will set a benchmark for the nation.