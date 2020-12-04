  • MORE MARKET STATS

Siemens launches IGnITE to support high-quality training, tech education

By: |
December 4, 2020 8:16 PM

Mathur added that this program will support industry’s urgent need for a workforce trained in the latest technologies relevant to support India’s vision of being a global manufacturing leader.

The initiatives include Siemens Technical Academy and Dual VET at government ITIs. (Photo source: Reuters)

Siemens on Friday said it has launched technical education initiative IGnITE along with the German government in India.

IGnITE, which is planning to develop around 40,000 skilled workforces by 2024, aims at developing highly qualified technicians based on the German Dual Vocational Educational Training (DVET) model with a focus to make them industry- and future-ready, Siemens said in a statement.

Related News

The company launched the initiative along with the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany (BMZ) and Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH with the support of the Union skill development and entrepreneurship ministry.

“The availability of trained and industry relevant technical talent is an imperative ingredient for India’s growth story. This is where ‘IGnITE’ aims to bring in a systemic change in India’s skilling environment,” Siemens Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mathur said.

Mathur added that this program will support industry’s urgent need for a workforce trained in the latest technologies relevant to support India’s vision of being a global manufacturing leader.

Siemens in India has various ongoing initiatives in the area of skill development, focusing on creating industry ready workforce targeting trainees of the government industrial training institutes (ITIs) and students of government engineering colleges.

The initiatives include Siemens Technical Academy and Dual VET at government ITIs, Siemens scholarship programme and centres of excellence.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Siemens launches IGnITE to support high-quality training tech education
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI’s accommodative stance to revive growth on durable basis, say bankers
2E-commerce order volume up 56% year-on-year this festive season: Unicommerce report    
3India’s next big task: Turning academic researchers into entrepreneurs