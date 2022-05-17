Siemens India appoints SAP Labs India MD Sindhu Gangadharan to its board

Siemens India has appointed Sindhu Gangadharan, senior vice-president and MD, SAP Labs India, and head, SAP User Enablement, to its board of directors as an independent director.

Gangadharan also serves on the board of organisations like US-based Qualtrics, Titan Company and EverLoop by SAP. In 2021, she was also re-elected to the NASSCOM executive council for the second consecutive term. She is also a member of an industry body driving bilateral trade and deliberations between India and Germany.



She became the first woman to lead SAP Labs India — the place where she started off her career as a young software developer.

“I’m honoured to join the board of directors at Siemens India, which is transforming the industry and markets with its wide-ranging portfolio, market-oriented organisation structure, global technology leadership and strong local competence. I’m thrilled at the opportunity to work with some of the finest minds in the industry to transform the everyday for people leveraging the power of Siemens technology,” said Sindhu Gangadharan.