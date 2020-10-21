  • MORE MARKET STATS

Siemens Healthineers to invest Rs 1,300 crore for innovation hub in Bengaluru

October 21, 2020 2:30 AM

The innovation hub will be housed in a new campus that combines the existing R&D centre and an ultra-modern medical imaging factory. The company plans to add up to 1,800 digital talents in the next 10 years.

Siemens Healthineers has announced plans to invest Rs 1,300 crore (EUR 160 million) over the next five years in an innovation hub in Bengaluru, India.

The innovation hub will be housed in a new campus that combines the existing R&D centre and an ultra-modern medical imaging factory. The company plans to add up to 1,800 digital talents in the next 10 years.

The investment is part of Siemens Healthineers’ ‘Strategy 2025’. So far, the company has already invested about Rs 2,500 crore (EUR 300 million) in R&D in the country. With about 50% of all the software engineers in Siemens Healthineers, the existing R&D centre at Bengaluru plays a strategic role in developing software products and platforms for imaging, diagnostics and advanced therapies.

Elisabeth Staudinger, president, Asia Pacific, Siemens Healthineers, said, “This investment is the largest we have ever made in India. The innovation hub in Bengaluru will demonstrate our commitment to advance healthcare through cutting-edge digital technologies as well as through accessible and affordable innovations driven from India.”

The Bengaluru campus will be one of the four innovation hubs of the company, with other hubs located in the United States, Germany, and China. The Bengaluru hub will include centres of competence in digital technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, immersive technologies like augmented and virtual reality, user experience, and cybersecurity.

Gerd Hoefner, senior vice president, development centre, and managing director, Siemens Healthcare, said, “Bengaluru is an ideal location for an innovation hub because of its strong innovation and healthcare ecosystems, coupled with reputed educational institutions. The city offers a large talent pool who embrace digital with an open mindset and readily adapt to new ways of working with new-age technology competences.”

The investment aims to make India a manufacturing centre for the company’s emerging market products. Today, the Bengaluru factory manufactures Cios Fit C-arms and Somatom.go CT scanners. These entry-level systems are designed, developed and made in India, and are sold in South-East Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, and South America. Siemens Healthineers plans to expand its product portfolio to address the challenge of affordability that is specific to these markets.

