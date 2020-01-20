Siemens Gamesa appoints Navin Dewaji as India CEO

By: |
Published: January 20, 2020 8:10:59 PM

Dewaji will take over the CEO position from Ramesh Kymal who will step down and pursue new professional challenges, a company statement said.

Siemens Gamesa, Navin Dewaji, Siemens Gamesa India CEO, Ramesh KymalKymal will stay in Siemens Gamesa until the end of April to support Dewaji, ensuring a smooth transition after the new CEO joins in March, it said. (Reuters photo)

Wind energy solution provider Siemens Gamesa on Monday announced appointment of Navin Dewaji as new country CEO. Dewaji will take over the CEO position from Ramesh Kymal who will step down and pursue new professional challenges, a company statement said.

Kymal will stay in Siemens Gamesa until the end of April to support Dewaji, ensuring a smooth transition after the new CEO joins in March, it said. Dewaji will report to the Onshore Chief Regions Officer (CRO) Enrique Pedrosa. He has worked in ABB and Alstom before joining Siemens in 2005. Siemens Gamesa started its Indian operations in 2009.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Siemens Gamesa appoints Navin Dewaji as India CEO
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Extradition hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou begins in Canada
2Renewable Energy sector’s prospect has come under cloud — Three steps to recharge it
3Air traffic shrinks in December after healthy growth last month; SpiceJet market share increases