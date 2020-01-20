Siemens Gamesa appoints Navin Dewaji as India CEO

Kymal will stay in Siemens Gamesa until the end of April to support Dewaji, ensuring a smooth transition after the new CEO joins in March, it said. (Reuters photo)

Wind energy solution provider Siemens Gamesa on Monday announced appointment of Navin Dewaji as new country CEO. Dewaji will take over the CEO position from Ramesh Kymal who will step down and pursue new professional challenges, a company statement said.

Kymal will stay in Siemens Gamesa until the end of April to support Dewaji, ensuring a smooth transition after the new CEO joins in March, it said. Dewaji will report to the Onshore Chief Regions Officer (CRO) Enrique Pedrosa. He has worked in ABB and Alstom before joining Siemens in 2005. Siemens Gamesa started its Indian operations in 2009.