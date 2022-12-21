Shyam Metalics plans to invest Rs 7,500 crore 

Shyam Metalics and Energy (SMEL), an integrated metal producing company, has forayed into stainless steel, wire rod and bar mill business, after acquiring Mittal Corp through the NCLT route for an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore.

With a diversification approach, the company is planning to invest around Rs 7,500 crore over the next five years for its growth in the metal space. The acquisition will allow the Kolkata-based company to expand its manufacturing footprint in Madhya Pradesh. Before the acquisition of Mittal Corp, the company had carried out two inorganic expansions – Sri Venkateshwara, a small aluminium foil rolling plant in Giridih at an estimated cost 21 crore, and Ramsarup Industries, also through the NCLT route, at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore.

The company has chalked out a plan to expand the existing integrated steel production capacity from 8.85 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 14.45 MTPA and has earmarked a capex spend of Rs 10,000 crore in the next five years to meet the organic and inorganic growth plans through internal accruals.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Brij Bhushan Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Shyam Metalics and Energy, said the current investments across multiple portfolios would take the company to the next level of diversification and business excellence, further strengthening its domestic and global position in the market.

“The company’s plan is to get to a revenue of around Rs 25,000 crore by 2025,” Agarwal said. The metal producer had closed the last financial year with a net revenue from operations of around Rs 10,400 crore.

The company, which has approximately four decades of experience in the iron & steel industry, has manufacturing facilities at Sambalpur, Jamuria, Mangalpur and Pakuria, according to its annual report for 2021-22.