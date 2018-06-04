Shut down immediately! NGT orders closure of 8 polluting industrial units in Uttarakhand

The National Green Tribunal has ordered closure of eight industrial units in Uttarakhand’s Sitarganj. (Image: PTI)

The National Green Tribunal has ordered closure of eight industrial units in Uttarakhand’s Sitarganj area after the Central Pollution Control Board found them violating pollution norms. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore asked the authorities to shut down Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited, Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd, Speciality Industrial Polymers & Coatings Pvt Ltd, Henken Chembond Surface Ace Tech Ltd, Western Consolidated Pvt Ltd, Balaji Action Buildwell Pvt Ltd, Reckitt and Benkiser Unit 1, and Reckitt and Benkiser Unit 2.

“We order that all these industries shall be shut down immediately. The Collector, Uddam Singh Nagar and Superintendent of Police as well as Member Secretary state pollution control board shall ensure that all these industries are shut down forthwith,” the bench said. The tribunal also directed the CPCB to submit a report with respect to the remaining industries which they have already inspected and submit the analysis report by June 18.

It had earlier directed the CPCB to inspect and take samples from industries located in the vicinity of Uttarakhand village of Siddh Garbyang so that the polluting units can be shut. The tribunal had earlier appointed senior advocate Raj Panjwani and advocate Meera Gopal to assist it on a complaint of the residents of the Uttarakhand village, alleging discharge of untreated chemical effluents in drains by industries located in the vicinity.

The villagers had contended that there was complete violation of environmental laws and pollution norms by a large number of industries at the SIDCUL industrial park, located in the vicinity of Siddh Garbyang. Terming the situation as alarming, the bench had directed its registry to register the villagers’ letter as a petition and asked the Uttarakhand state pollution control board to inspect the industrial units around the village.

The NGT had issued notices to the Uttarakhand government, District Magistrate of Udham Singh Nagar, state pollution control board, and Managing Director of SIDCUL, and sought their responses. The state pollution board was directed to identify the industries which were discharging untreated effluent and causing air and ground water pollution. It had also been asked to inform the tribunal on whether the industries were complying with the conditions of environment clearance.

The complainants had said the industrial units were spewing black soot which deposited black dust on the village houses, especially in the morning and evening hours due to which it was difficult for the residents to sit outside their houses or do any work. “During rainy season, the effluent spread over the agriculture fields and even the tube wells of the village are having coloured water which is not fit for human or animal consumption,” the petition had said.