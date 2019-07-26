Shriram Transport Finance raises $85 million

The securitisation pool consists of receivables from loans originated by Shriram Transport Finance for the purchase of new and used commercial vehicles (CVs), passenger vehicles (PVs) and construction equipment (CE).

Shriram Transport Finance has raised $85 million (about Rs 586 crore) in single borrowing transaction through securitisation of its outstanding loans, people involved in the deal said. The securitisation pool consists of receivables from loans originated by Shriram Transport Finance for the purchase of new and used commercial vehicles (CVs), passenger vehicles (PVs) and construction equipment (CE).

The fund was raised through joint placement to prominent international and domestic investors, including Development Finance Institution (DFI), who acted as an anchor investor. Raising money domestically has been a challenge for NBFCs due to a prolonged liquidity crunch.

Mumbai-based boutique advisory firm Ekam Advisors LLP acted as the sole advisor and structurer to Shriram Transport Finance for this securitisation transaction. Ekam, founded by ex-MNC bankers Chaitanya Patel and Gulshan Taneja, specialises in structured transactions.

Patel, founding partner at Ekam Advisors, said, “This transaction has not only validated the inherent strength of the borrower, STFC, but also reiterated the confidence of domestic and foreign investors in the largest four-wheeler financier in the country. STFC continues to explore new investor base to widen its fund raising ability despite the lukewarm participation of mutual funds in the capital markets.”