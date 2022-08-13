Shriram Properties posts Rs 10.48 cr profit in June quarter; sales bookings up 26 pc to Rs 313 cr

Shriram Properties Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.48 crore for the quarter ended June on better sales.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 3.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 145.11 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 60.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

In a statement, the company said it has reported 20 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis in sales volumes at 0.66 million, supported by strong sustenance sales across projects and the launch of a new phase in an ongoing project.

Sales bookings rose 26 per cent to Rs 313 crore during April-June, from Rs 248 crore in the year-ago period.

Also read: Instagram tracking user behaviour, data via in-app browser, says report

The construction spend was higher by 52 per cent year-on-year at Rs 137 crore.

Price improvement was seen across all product segments. The company expects the price curve to improve further on the back of strong demand, cost considerations and impact of industry consolidation.

The company’s gross debt dropped 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 451.2 crore at the end of June quarter.

“The company remains focused on reducing debt and interest costs further in the coming quarters. Post IPO, the company has prepaid debt of around Rs 200 crore and refinanced about Rs 265 crore, apart from JV debt refinancing activities,” the statement said.

With all its ongoing projects nearly on track, the company said it expects to handover about 10 million square feet during FY23-25.

Murali M, Chairman and Managing Director, said: “The continued strong earnings and turnaround momentum is reassuring and demonstrates the strength of our team and the operating platform.

Strong current performance reinforces confidence on our strategy and the execution plan.” He said the company would remain focused on profitable growth by leveraging the strong project pipeline and market opportunities.

The company has added eight projects to pipeline, aggregating to about 7 million square feet development potential since March 2022.

Shriram Properties Ltd is one of South India’s leading residential real estate development companies, primarily focused on the mid-market and affordable housing categories.

Also read: Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 Android tablet launched with Dolby Vision support, 67W fast charging: Details

Its key markets include Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata which together accounts for over 85 per cent of its development activities.

It has delivered 32 projects with a saleable area of 19 million square feet.

The company has a strong development pipeline comprising 53 projects with aggregate development potential of 53 million square feet as of June 30, 2022.