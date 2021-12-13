  • MORE MARKET STATS

Shriram group announces merger of three companies

By:
December 13, 2021 4:25 PM

The merger is subject to the approval of shareholders of SCL, SCUF and STFC respectively and other regulatory approvals. (Representative image)The merger is subject to the approval of shareholders of SCL, SCUF and STFC respectively and other regulatory approvals. (Representative image)

Three Shriram group companies on Monday announced their merger to create the country’s largest retail finance NBFC in Shriram Finance Ltd, according to a release.

The boards of three companies, Shriram Transport Finance (STFC), Shriram City Union Finance ( SCUF) and their promoter Shriram Capital (SCL) have approved the merger of SCL and SCUF with STFC, the release said.

The merged entity, to be known as Shriram Finance Ltd, will be the largest retail finance NBFC in the country, it stated.

The merged entity would have a combined asset under management of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the company said in a release.

The merger is subject to the approval of shareholders of SCL, SCUF and STFC respectively and other regulatory approvals.

The board meetings of the three companies were held on December 13.

 

