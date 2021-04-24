Shree Cement’s oxygen plants running at full capacity

The company has pledged to maintain a steady supply of oxygen from all its units, the release added.

Cement manufacturer Shree Cement said it is running its oxygen plants at 100% capacity to cater to the shortage of oxygen in the country.

“Shree Cement is continuing a steady supply of oxygen cylinders to hospitals across India from its production units in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The plants are also providing free oxygen refills at all its units,” a company release said on Friday.

The company has pledged to maintain a steady supply of oxygen from all its units, the release added. Last year, the company had constructed a dedicated ward for Covid patients in the government hospital of Pali district in Rajasthan. This centre is now operating as a critical care unit.